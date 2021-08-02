Cops 'N' Kids reading program comes to Davenport

Jo Vandecar has been trying to bring the Cops 'N' Kids reading program to the Quad-Cities for the last 20 years.
This summer she is finally seeing that goal come to fruition with the help of the Lincoln Community Center.
Cops 'N' Kids is a program in which police officers work with community members to collect and deliver books to children. The program was founded in 1997 in Racine, Wisc. by Julia Witherspoon, a police officer who happened on an old warehouse full of books while responding to a call. Witherspoon decided to carry books in her squad car to give to children in her community.
A member of the community, Vandecar heard about the program shortly after it was founded and started talking to community leaders about implementing it in Davenport. She said that in February when she reached out to Tracy Singleton, the executive director of the Lincoln Center, it just felt right.
"Literally, it is just a dream come true," Vandecar said. "I've never given up hope that it might happen here. I could see it being a really good thing in our community, and it just took the right people at the right time."
Singleton said Vandecar's timing couldn't have been more perfect. Just a few days before Vandecar called, Singleton had met with the Davenport Police Department's Community Impact Team to give them a tour of the community center and begin discussions about establishing a partnership. They hadn't decided yet what exactly that partnership would look like, and Cops 'N' Kids seemed like the ideal path forward.
"I’m excited about the program, and this is something that I think addresses several issues," Singleton said. "There is a direct link from poverty and crime to literacy. I know on the surface, especially compared to all the problems that we have going on … right here in the Quad Cities, giving a child a book may seem like the very simplest way to try to stop some of this, but it is. It’s that simple."
Singleton said that after talking to Vandecar she called the Cops 'N' Kids program number and spoke with Witherspoon about how to set things up, and then she talked to the community impact team. She said the officers were immediately on-board with the idea.
"It's a no-brainer. Absolutely any opportunity we can get to have a positive impact and just good community interaction, we're going to jump on that," Officer Kevin Carver, from the community impact team, said.
The group worked with KWQC to set up a book drive in May, where they received about 4,000 books, Singleton said, adding that she has continued receiving book donations almost every day since. The police officers have started carrying some of the books with them when they're out and about, and bringing books to community events.
Besides having the officers deliver books, Singleton said the Lincoln Center will also be implementing a program in which parents can sign their kids up to come to the center's library once every month to pick out a free book.
Even though the program isn't in full swing yet, Singleton said she's already seen multiple opportunities to hand out some of the books. The day of the book drive, when Singleton and the officers came back to the Lincoln Center to unload the donations, there was a mother in the parking lot with her young son, waiting for another child to finish practice with one of the Lincoln Center's programs. Singleton said the little boy, probably around 3, kept eyeing the books so she decided to offer him one.
"I gave him a book, and he went and handed it to his mom, and I walked in the building," Singleton said. "Then, when I came back out, his mom was sitting down and reading the book to him. So I thought, 'Yes! This is what we want! This is what we're doing this for.'"
She said that same day they were able to give books to several other youth who were at the center, and everyone they talked to was excited for the free reading material.
"This was like confirmation that we were doing the right thing," Singleton said. "For me, the most important part is this positive interaction with police officers. They're not there on a call, they're not there to take your mom or dad away. This is positive interaction, and that's how you start building relationships, so that when they get older they might think twice about doing something."
Singleton said she's also hoping the program will help improve literacy among young children in the area, especially Black and other minority children.
“We know the numbers and the numbers don’t lie. Kindergarten readiness in Davenport in the African American community is only at 52% ... and when it comes to third grade reading proficiency that number drops down to 42%," Singleton said. "That third grade reading proficiency is really the best indication of whether they’re going to graduate high school, and with young African American boys, if they don’t graduate high school, they’re 10 times more likely to end up in prison. So we have to break this cycle somehow."
Carver said he hopes to see the program grow over the next few years, even spreading to other police departments in other cities in the Quad-City area.
Sgt. Andrew Harris, also from the community impact team, agreed, stating he hopes the program will bring the community together to help increase literacy and opportunities among children, and to foster greater unity between the police department and the public.
"We take every opportunity to build a positive, meaningful relationship with all our citizens," Harris said.
The officers said they hope the program can benefit children who don't have as many opportunities for reading and literacy. They mentioned that even access to public libraries can be more difficult for some families than others, since even though a library card is free, children sometimes damage books, incurring fines that their parents may not be able to afford.
"Not everybody is privileged like I was growing up to just pay for that, and having your own book, having the ability to call it yours, gives it a little bit more meaning," Carver said. "You don't know everybody's own personal journey, and giving them the means to succeed is so much greater than just telling them, this is what you should do."
The officers have been bringing books to Davenport's party in the park events, and Singleton said she brought some to the Lincoln Center's Juneteenth celebration, where she gave away a little over 100 books.
"We are just trying to create those opportunities. They (the kids) have the talent, they have the desire, they have the want, they have the need, they have the goals and dreams, but they don't always have the same opportunities," Singleton said. "If we can get them reading, then they're engaged in school, they don't see it as something they don't want to do, they graduate, they go on to careers, and then they're investing back. And it is long term — I know it's long term — but we've got to start somewhere.
"Nothing changes if nothing changes."