Cops 'N' Kids reading program comes to Davenport

Besides having the officers deliver books, Singleton said the Lincoln Center will also be implementing a program in which parents can sign their kids up to come to the center's library once every month to pick out a free book.

Even though the program isn't in full swing yet, Singleton said she's already seen multiple opportunities to hand out some of the books. The day of the book drive, when Singleton and the officers came back to the Lincoln Center to unload the donations, there was a mother in the parking lot with her young son, waiting for another child to finish practice with one of the Lincoln Center's programs. Singleton said the little boy, probably around 3, kept eyeing the books so she decided to offer him one.

"I gave him a book, and he went and handed it to his mom, and I walked in the building," Singleton said. "Then, when I came back out, his mom was sitting down and reading the book to him. So I thought, 'Yes! This is what we want! This is what we're doing this for.'"

She said that same day they were able to give books to several other youth who were at the center, and everyone they talked to was excited for the free reading material.