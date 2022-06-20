Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island

The 46-year-old man who was killed in an early-morning shooting Sunday has been identified.
Kevin Ford, city unknown, was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. He was one of two people to suffer gunshot wounds near the 1300 block of 14th Street in Rock Island.
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which one man died and another is in crit…
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said he had scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.
Officers responding to the scene located Ford and a 31-year-old male, who was in critical condition Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation.