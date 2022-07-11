 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies man shot Sunday in Rock Island

102820-qct-policemugs-03.JPG

Rock Island Police Department, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

 FILE PHOTO

The Rock Island County Coroner released the name of the man fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Rock Island.

Officers found a dead man around 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue after being called to for a report of a fatality, according to a Rock Island Police Department. Evidence indicates he was shot by a person who had not been identified as of Sunday.

The man killed was Amani Kamada, 39, Rock Island, Brian Gustafson said Monday morning. 

An autopsy for Kamada was scheduled for later in the day, he said. 

The investigation into the shooting continued, Gustafson said. Both the Rock Island police and the coroner's office were working on the case. 

The police department said it could not provide more information on the investigation late Monday morning.

The police asked anyone with information to contact the department. The number is 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers will also accept information and can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

