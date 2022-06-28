 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies man who died Saturday after being shot in Rock Island

The Rock Island County coroner has identified the man who died Saturday after being shot in Rock Island as Gregory McGhee.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Tuesday indicate McGhee, 61, of Rock Island, died of a traumatic gunshot wound to the chest, Brian Gustafson, the coroner, said.

Officers learned a wounded man was brought at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island Police Department Deputy Chief Tim McCloud said later that day. The man died from his injuries.

Evidence gathered in the ensuing investigation indicated the man was shot outside a home in the 500 block of East 6th Street, McCloud said. The person who shot him has not been identified.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately available Tuesday.

The department asks anyone with information about this shooting to contact investigators at 309-732-2677. People who have information can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tips can also be left at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

