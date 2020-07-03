Coroner identifies woman who died in Port Byron fire

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the woman who died Thursday night in a fire in Port Byron.

Tammi L. Biscontine, 56, died in the fire that occurred in the home at 21508 94th Ave. North. Fire officials were dispatched to the fire at 8:42 p.m.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, Rock Island County authorities said.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

No other information on the fire was available Friday.

