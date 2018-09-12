The pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a truck in Rock Island has been identified as Larry Raymond of Milan. The collision involved a 2017 Ford F450, according to Rock Island police. It happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 100 block of 31st Avenue.
Raymond, 63, suffered traumatic head and chest injuries, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released the identity Wednesday morning.
After the collision, the victim was taken to Trinity Rock Island, where he died of the injuries, police said.
— Anthony Watt, Lee News Network