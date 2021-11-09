 Skip to main content
Coroner: Man who drove into Mississippi River Sunday died from drowning
Coroner: Man who drove into Mississippi River Sunday died from drowning

Water rescue

Emergency boat vehicles in the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.

 SARAH WATSON

Preliminary autopsy results indicate a 20-year-old man who drove into the Mississippi River Sunday died from drowning.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said investigators believe Enyonyi Eca, of Rock Island, was the driver of the car when it entered the river at Sunset Park in Rock Island. 

Gustafson performed an autopsy Tuesday morning. There didn't appear to be a medical reason for Eca to lose control of the car, Gustafson said.

There was a passenger who was rescued and taken to a local hospital. 

Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene Sunday night. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene. 

Gustafson said the investigation into the crash is ongoing between the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office. 

