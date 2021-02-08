Coroner releases name of victim killed after car crashed into the Mississippi river

The Rock Island County coroner has identified a man killed Sunday when a car he was riding in was driven into the Mississippi river.

Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene, Brian Gustafson, the county coroner, said Monday.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Gustafson said, and the matter is an ongoing investigation with the Moline Police Department.

At about 6:15 a.m. Sunday a Lunda Construction employee arrived at work near the I-74 bridge and noticed tire tracks in the snow, a missing barricade along the parking lot, and a hole in the ice in the river, according to a news release from Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.

The employee heard someone calling for help from a few feet away and called the police.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The police located a white Chrysler 300 submerged near the edge of the shoreline.

The Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called in and with the help of the Moline Fire Department, Moline Public Works and Cantrell’s Towing the submerged car was recovered.