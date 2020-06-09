Coroner: Rock Island man died of gunshot wound to chest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There have been several other shootings recently in Rock Island, including the killing of Kameron R. Moore, 23, Moline.

Moore was shot around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, the Rock Island police said.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Tuesday indicate Moore died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. A toxicology test was performed, and the results were pending.

Other gun crimes being investigated by the Rock Island police:

June 1: Gunfire around 10 a.m. near 5th Street and 17th Avenue. No injuries reported, but a vehicle was damaged.

May 31: Gunfire about 4:35 a.m. in the area of 21st Street and 9th Avenue. No one was reported hurt but a residence and a vehicle were struck.

No arrests had been reported by Rock Island police in these cases as of Tuesday morning.

The department asks anyone with information about these incidents to contact its investigators.

The Rock Island Police Department can be reached at 309-732-2677, and Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

