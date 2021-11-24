 Skip to main content
Coroner: Two East Moline women found dead in car died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Coroner: Two East Moline women found dead in car died from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning. 

Emily R Molina and Nyah R Unger, both 18, were found at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday in a running vehicle parked at Jacobs Northeast Park. The cause of death appears to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

The car was tested for carbon monoxide and a lethal level was found. The coroner's office will conduct a toxicology on the two women.

The families of both women have been notified, and the incident is still under investigation.

