Coroner: Two East Moline women found dead in car died from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
Emily R Molina and Nyah R Unger, both 18, were found at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday in a running vehicle parked at Jacobs Northeast Park. The cause of death appears to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
The car was tested for carbon monoxide and a lethal level was found. The coroner's office will conduct a toxicology on the two women.
The families of both women have been notified, and the incident is still under investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.