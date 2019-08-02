Kimberly Williams, 48, of Davenport, was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on one year of probation for neglecting her intellectually disabled adult daughter. As part of her plea, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of abandonment of a dependent person. A story in Friday’s edition incorrectly stated that prosecutors dismissed two charges at sentencing.
Correction
Tara Becker
