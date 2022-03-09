Cory Gregory gets same sentence in Adrianne Reynolds murder

One of two teenagers convicted in the 2005 murder of Adrianne Reynolds has had another day in court, but his sentence will remain the same.
On Wednesday morning, Cory Gregory, 34, was re-sentenced in the strangulation of Reynolds, who was 16 at the time of her murder. The sentence remained unchanged — 40 years for homicide, five years for concealing it.
Gregory was 17 when he helped strangle Reynolds in a car in the parking lot of a Moline fast-food restaurant. The car belonged to then-16-year-old Sarah Kolb, who also was convicted in the January 2005 slaying.
Gregory, who was sentenced to 45 years, was granted a motion for re-sentencing, based on juvenile factors. A sentence over 40 years has been deemed a de facto life sentence in Illinois, and recent guidelines have categorized life sentences for juveniles as unconstitutional.
Kolb was sentenced to 48 years for the murder and another five years for attempting to conceal it, and her motion for a new sentence was denied.
She recently filed a petition for executive clemency, meaning she is seeking the governor's pardon for her crimes.
After killing Reynolds, Gregory and Kolb attempted to burn her body. When unsuccessful, they recruited a third teen, Nathan Gaudet, who helped dismember the remains. Some remains were left at a farm belonging to Kolb's family.
Gregory has indicated a desire, court records show, to have medical issues addressed, including his gender dysphoria, a feeling of discomfort or distress that can occur in those whose gender identity differs from the gender assigned at birth. Court records indicate that Gregory is transgender.
Gregory has taken on the alias Harli Quinn. The name appears to be connected to the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, a super-villain who is the love interest of the Joker.
Gaudet died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana in 2012.