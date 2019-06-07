{{featured_button_text}}
Passing fake bills

Suspect

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying the person pictured. 

According to Crime Stoppers, "On April 12 the pictured subject bought liquor at a Hy-Vee store in Moline with a fake 100-dollar bill. He also passed a fake 100-dollar bill at a Hy-Vee store in Davenport. The suspect was wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, dark tee-shirt and glasses."

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

