An Illinois State Police trooper was justified in shooting an armed Morrison man as police were serving a search warrant at his home in October, Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello has announced.

According to Costello’s statement, at 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022, agents with the Illinois State Police Special Operations Command served a search warrant at 604 N. Cherry St., Morrison. At the time there was an arrest warrant for Aaron Linke, 48, on a charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine.

Illinois State Police officers knocked on the door while announcing, “Illinois State Police search warrant,” multiple times, and the following occurred, police said:

After receiving no response, officers breached the front door and used a distraction device commonly known as a “flashbang” inside the front door of the home.

A second group of officers attempted to enter the home through the back door but were unsuccessful because of the number of locking mechanisms on that door.

Shortly after officers entered the home, three popping sounds could be heard, which the investigation determined to be gunshots. None of those shots was fired by police.

The officers who had been in the back of the house joined the group of officers at the front of the home, and they cleared the first floor.

During entry and while clearing the home, officers continually announced, “State Police search warrant.”

Officers located an elderly man on the first floor whom they helped out of the home.

Officers positioned themselves on the stairway leading to the second floor, with two officers carrying ballistic shields. Officers made multiple commands for the occupants on the second floor to come down with their hands up, but there was no response.

Another flashbang was deployed near the top of the stairway.

At the top of the stairs, two officers carrying ballistic shields encountered Linke in the hallway. One of those officers was Stuart Baits.

Linke pointed a pistol at Baits. Baits yelled, “hands, hands, hands,” but Linke did not respond to the commands.

Baits fired three shots in rapid succession from his pistol while Linke fired a round from his pistol that went through a window near the stairway.

Linke was struck in the head by the three shots.

Upon approaching Linke, officers found a rifle across his chest, a sawed-off shotgun on the floor near his leg and, when trying to provide Linke medical aid, they found a pistol beneath him.

Officers located a male in the north central bedroom and a female in the bathroom. The female complained of pain in her abdomen. An Illinois State Police trooper who helped the woman discovered she had been shot. Evidence indicates the woman was shot by Linke.

Linke died of his wounds the next day.

According to Costello’s report, “It was very possible that Aaron Linke was aware the police were heading toward his residence prior to the first knock and announce at the door.

"The residence at 604 N. Cherry St. had multiple surveillance cameras covering all sides of the residence and the area around the house. The interior of the home also contained multiple surveillance cameras. In the northwest bedroom, there were multiple monitors on a desk that were streaming live video from the exterior and interior cameras.

"Video retrieved from the in-house surveillance system showed Aaron Linke was awake and moving about the house shortly before the search warrant was served."

In addition to the pistol, rifle and sawed-off shotgun that Linke had with him, he had a shotgun shell in his hand and a knife in his pocket. There also were two long guns lying on the bed in the northwest bedroom.

“The evidence suggests Aaron Linke was prepared for battle,” Costello said. “Trooper Baits was justified in using deadly force."