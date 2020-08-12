County prosecutors add two more sex offender registry charges against Dinkins

Scott County prosecutors have added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, the man who police have described as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is now charged with three counts of sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

However, according to documents filed Wednesday in Scott County District Court by Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven Berger, prosecutors are also letting the court know the intention of prosecuting Dinkins as a habitual offender given his six felony convictions in Scott County dating back to Aug. 23, 1990, with the most recent one coming on Oct. 17, 2019.

If Dinkins is sentenced as a habitual offender, he would have to spend at least three years in prison before he is eligible for parole and could remain in prison for no longer than 15 years.

Dinkins is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Scott County District Court.