Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about the identities of the two pictured people who allegedly passed bad checks in the Quad-Cities.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On April 6 this (pictured) couple wrote a check for over $1,500 for the purchase of tools, food, cleaners, shelving, lawn care items and more at Menards in Moline. It was later learned the checking account was closed. The Davenport Menards also has received two checks from the same suspects.
"The male is described as having a thin build, brownish red hair, beard, and wearing jeans and a grey jacket. The female is described as a heavier build, blonde hair wearing black pants, a grey jacket and carrying a light tan purse."
If you know who they are you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.