Couple arrested in methamphetamine investigation

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested a Davenport couple on drug, weapons and child endangerment charges in connection with ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigations.
Adam Joseph Stevenson, 38, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Stevenson also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
He also is charged with two counts of child endangerment, each of which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Cassandra Renae Moore, 32, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both charges are Class D felonies.
Moore also is charged with one count of carrying weapons and two counts of child endangerment. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor. She also is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong and Deputy Jacob Turner, both Stevenson and Moore were under surveillance by officers Thursday morning. Stevenson was driving a 1989 GMC C6500 while Moore was driving a Kia Sorrento in which were the couple’s two young children.
Agents followed the couple as they left their Davenport apartment in the 3500 block of Heatherton Drive and drove to Stevenson’s work site in the 3100 block of Tremont Avenue.
A search of Stevenson’s truck and a black, single-strap bag he was carrying were searched. Agents seized 72 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Kel-Tec firearm and several thousand dollars.
In the Kia driven by Moore, officers seized a quantity of meth.
During a search of the couple’s apartment, officers seized packages of marijuana totaling 62 grams, drug paraphernalia as well as a Marlin .22-caliber rifle belonging to Stevenson that was located in a Chevrolet Aveo he owns.
Both Stevenson and Moore were booked Thursday afternoon into the Scott County Jail. Stevenson was being held Thursday night without bond, while Moore was being held Thursday night on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety. They are expected to make a first-appearance Friday in Scott County District Court.