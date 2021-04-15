Couple arrested in methamphetamine investigation

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested a Davenport couple on drug, weapons and child endangerment charges in connection with ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigations.

Adam Joseph Stevenson, 38, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Stevenson also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with two counts of child endangerment, each of which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Cassandra Renae Moore, 32, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both charges are Class D felonies.