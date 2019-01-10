A Davenport couple each are facing burglary and assault charges after they chased a would-be burglar from their apartment and broke into his to assault him with a knife and a baseball bat.
Jessica Elaine Cosby, 33, and Shawn DuJuwan Palm 37, both of 1316 E. 37th St., Apt. 3, are each charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Each person is also charged with one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and third-degree criminal mischief. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Austin Ryckeghem, at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday patrol officers were sent to 3805 Bridge Ave., Apt. D, for a disturbance.
Ryckeghem said in the affidavit that Cosby and Palm were at home when Labarian Tray Tripplett, 19, of the Bridge Avenue address, attempted to break in to their apartment.
Cosby and Palm caught Tripplett as he was trying to get into their apartment and an argument ensued.
Cosby, armed with a knife, and Palm, armed with a baseball bat, chased Tripplett to his apartment.
Cosby and Palm then forced their way into Tripplett’s apartment. According to the arrest affidavits, Palm struck Tripplett with the baseball bat while Cosby waved her knife at him.
Cosby and Palm broke a glass door, a window and a television in Triplett’s apartment.
Both Cosby and Palm were being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
Tripplett is charged with one count of second-degree attempted burglary, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
He was released from the Scott County Jail early Thursday after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.