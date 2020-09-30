Court docs: Berry charged with four of the six shootings in The District

A Rock Island man has been charged with shooting four of the six people wounded by gunfire Aug. 29 in The District, court documents show.
Dewaun A. Berry, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. He has been jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest, but court documents detailing his charges were sealed until last week.
The murder charge is for the death of Jesse Brand Jr., who was shot in the head, and the aggravated battery charges are for allegedly shooting Darien Ramsdale, Nathan Hacker and Othel Gay, according to Rock Island County court documents.
The murder charge, if convicted, carries a prison sentence of 45 years to life, while each battery charge offense carries a sentence of up to 30 years.
Family members of Ramsdale, 22, have said he was shot in the neck and will likely be paralyzed.
Berry remains jailed with bond set at $5 million cash-only. He is represented by Aaron Rosenblatt and Marc Barnett, lawyers from Chicago.
Berry will return to court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 in Rock Island County Court.
The shooting happened about 2:08 a.m. Aug. 29 at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue in Rock Island's downtown district.
Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place about 10 minutes later, in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue, where a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the alleyway.
The sixth gunshot victim, a 30-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg in the area of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call them at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
