Court docs: Berry charged with four of the six shootings in The District

A Rock Island man has been charged with shooting four of the six people wounded by gunfire Aug. 29 in The District, court documents show.

Dewaun A. Berry, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. He has been jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest, but court documents detailing his charges were sealed until last week.

The murder charge is for the death of Jesse Brand Jr., who was shot in the head, and the aggravated battery charges are for allegedly shooting Darien Ramsdale, Nathan Hacker and Othel Gay, according to Rock Island County court documents.

The murder charge, if convicted, carries a prison sentence of 45 years to life, while each battery charge offense carries a sentence of up to 30 years.

Family members of Ramsdale, 22, have said he was shot in the neck and will likely be paralyzed.