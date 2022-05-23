Court documents identify man killed, two men injured on I-74 bridge walkway. SUV driver faces 10 charges

The woman who allegedly drove her SUV over the I-74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday morning killing one and injuring two others faces 10 charges in Rock Island County court.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, knowingly drove her Cadillac Escalade on the pedestrian path, striking and killing Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, and seriously injuring Anthony Casteneda, 18, and Charles Bowen, 22, according to court documents.

Harris faces charges of:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death

Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death

Three charges of aggravated reckless driving

One count of aggravated reckless homicide

She is being held on $2 million bond in Rock Island County jail.

Police say Harris drove her SUV onto the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side at about 2 a.m. Sunday, and traveled the length of the span, striking the three people about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to early police investigations. Gonzalez was killed at the scene, Casteneda and Bowen are in critical condition, according to a news release from Rock Island State's Attorney, Dora Villarreal.

Harris left the scene and was found in East Moline getting out of her SUV. She was taken to UnityPoint Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence. Once released from the hospital, Moline police took her into custody and formal charges were filed Monday.

There was no evidence Sunday of rubber marks from tires on the concrete that holds the railings in place and no visible scrapes or scratches to suggest the vehicle hit either side of the pathway railings when crossing. The span is 14-feet wide and separated by barriers from the bridge's motoring lanes.

No skid marks from the vehicle can be seen on the path.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Monday the city and both states' Department of Transportation will meet, "to see what measures, if any, should be taken."

The Iowa DOT also made the following statement Monday: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. Iowa DOT is coordinating with the cities of Bettendorf and Moline to investigate the incident and discuss how we can prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future."

The path opened April 28 after five years of construction. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the path was held three days before the fatal crash.

Moline is leading the investigation since the injuries occurred near the Moline entrance to the path.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 309-797-0401.

Barb Ickes