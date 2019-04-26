Court records filed Friday in Scott County District Court reveal new details about a shooting Thursday afternoon that left Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo wounded and two Davenport men in custody.
The alleged shooter, Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 27, no address listed, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A second man, Nathaniel Osman Viering, 27, of the 1300 block of Eagle Crest Court, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men are expected to appear in court Friday morning via video arraignment.
At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Leabo made contact with two men who were acting suspicious in the area of West 17th and Sturdevant streets, according to arrest affidavits.
The officer was in full uniform at the time and instructed the men to stop several times. A foot chase ensued and Leabo and Dennis engaged in a struggle in the 1600 block of West 17th Street.
During the struggle, Dennis produced a firearm and intentionally fired two rounds, striking Leabo. According to the affidavit, Leabo exchanged gunfire.
Dennis broke free from the struggle and continued to flee on foot. He was ultimately located and taken into custody in the 1700 block of West 17th Street around 4:45 p.m.
Dennis has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Leabo, who has been with the police department for two years, was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told reporters Thursday night that Leabo was stable and "doing well."
Dennis also was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries and was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:19 p.m., online jail records show.
Viering had in his possession of a bag of methamphetamine, used syringes, marijuana pipes, a methamphetamine pipe, one .45-caliber bullet and a cell phone.
Viering admitted to methamphetamine use and denied any criminal activity taking place that day with Dennis. He did admit to seeing Dennis with a firearm prior to their contact with the officer.
Later Thursday, police searched his home and found crack cocaine and used syringes in his bedroom.Officers also searched his phone and found many messages related to methamphetamine use and sales.
According to the affidavit, Viering is involved with selling 3.5 gram quantities and other quantities of methamphetamine to customers.
A criminal records check shows that he has a prior methamphetamine arrest in 2017 and he is on pretrial release on a second-degree theft charge, according to the affidavit.
Viering was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:36 a.m. Friday, online jail records show.
Law enforcement officers escort a handcuffed suspect to a Medic ambulance at the intersection of west 17th St. and Division in Davenport after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday.
Streets in the 17th and Division area of Davenport were clogged with traffic and onlookers as Davenport Police officers, some carrying weapons, and Scott County deputies arrived in the area after a Davenport officer was shot.
Law enforcement officers search along West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019 One man was taken into custody.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday.
A Medic Ambulance transports a Davenport police officer after he was shot was shot in an alley between West 16th and 17th near Madison Street Thursday April 25, 2019.
Law enforcement officers surround a Medic Ambulance after a handcuffed individual was put inside following a Davenport police officer was near 17th and Madison St., Thursday April 25, 2019.
A Davenport K-9 Unit searchs for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Davenport Police officers search around homes for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Davenport Police officers search around homes for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Davenport Police officers search around homes for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
A BearCat armored rescue vehicle was brought to the scene after a Davenport police officer was shot near 17th St., and Division Thursday April 25, 2019.
Law enforcement officers put a handcuffed suspect on a gurney outside a Medic ambulance at the intersection of west 17th St. and Division in Davenport after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Law enforcement officers put a handcuffed suspect into a Medic ambulance at the intersection of west 17th Street and Division in Davenport after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence near Madison and West 17th Street after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence outside of the CVS Pharmacy on N Division St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence near Madison and West 17th St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday.
Davenport Police officers search for evidence outside of the CVS Pharmacy on N Division St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
A child looks out the window of her home while a police officer looks for a ditched weapon at the scene where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Davenport.
Scott County and Davenport Officers walk 17th and Division in the area where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Davenport.
An officers walks 17th street looking for a weapon in the area where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Davenport.
Scott County and Davenport Officers walk 17th and Division in the area where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Davenport.
Officers search for evidence outside of the CVS Pharmacy on N Division St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Officers search for evidence outside of the CVS Pharmacy on N Division St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Scott County and Davenport Officers police vehicles sit outside the CVS in the area where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Davenport.
Officers search for evidence on top of the CVS Pharmacy on N Division St., after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
Scott County and Davenport Officers walk 17th and Division in the area where a Davenport officer was shot, Thursday, in Davenport.
