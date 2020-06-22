You are the owner of this article.
Court rules in favor of city on who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission
Court rules in favor of city on who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger and Susan Greenwalt

Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, left, and Susan Greenwalt discuss the ongoing issues of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission in City Hall in February. The court has ruled Bribriesco-Ledger and Greenwalt, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson are not members of the commission, because their terms have expired.

 Linda Cook

“Happy with the decision,” Mayor Mike Matson said when asked for comment on the court ruling.

He said he was looking forward to the civil rights commission getting back to work and taking care of cases for Davenport’s residents. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The courts have sided with Davenport about who are the legitimate members of the city’s civil rights commission.

At issue was whether Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson were correct in their assertion they were still members of the commission, despite the expiration of their terms and the appointment of new commissioners to replace them.

Mayor Mike Matson asked for a decision from the courts and in March Judge Henry Latham imposed a temporary injunction against the four, barring them from presenting themselves as members of the commission until the issue was decided.

On Monday, Judge Tom Reidel granted the city and Matson summary judgement in the case, stating that city ordinance is clear that a commissioner’s term is two years and that the terms of Greenwalt, Bribriesco-Ledger, Mayfield and Roberson had expired based on their dates of appointment.

This story will be updated.

Download PDF Davenport Civil Rights Commission ruling
