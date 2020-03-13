COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations

Quad-Cities courts are taking precautions to lower the risk of people with court business being exposed to COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, there were no known Quad-Cities cases of the virus that has sickened or killed people worldwide. In an attempt to combat the virus’ spread, the state and federal courts in the Quad-Cities have joined numerous other entities limiting activities or discussing that possibility.
14th Judicial Circuit of Illinois
The circuit, comprised of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties, announced that its courthouses would remain open, but numerous types of court cases and other activities would be postponed beginning Monday.
Judge Clarence M. Darrow, speaking for the circuit, said constitutionally required hearings and urgent cases will still be heard, and the reduced volume of cases will allow those essential hearings to be spaced out.
The postponed cases will get new dates after May 4, Darrow said. They will be kept in the same order, so the cases scheduled for Monday will go first.
“We’ve taken steps to ensure we’re going to hit the ground running after May 4,” he said.
Darrow said Friday that the May 4 date was based on the current health outlook for the area, but the date could change with the circumstances.
Other guidelines announced Friday:
- Civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings or trials, and some traffic and criminal cases will be rescheduled. Involved parties can check the status of their cases at judici.com. They also can consult their attorneys, the relevant circuit clerk’s office, or the circuit clerk's website.
- People wanting to file uncontested proposed orders are asked to do so electronically.
- When possible, attorneys or self-represented clients should ask for telephone hearings.
- People in jury pools who become ill should contact their jury coordinator to get a deferral. This is especially important for anyone with flu-like symptoms or anyone who has traveled to a nation considered high risk because of COVID-19 within the last 30 days.
- Anyone else — including attorneys — with court business who has flu-like symptoms or has traveled to a high-risk location within the last 30 days should avoid the courthouse and check the county website for instructions.
- Weddings and civil unions already scheduled will occur, but no new ones will be scheduled until after June 1. Other training sessions and events at the courthouse will be canceled until further notice.
- The passport process has been suspended.
- People who need court documents are advised to contact their circuit clerk’s office or circuit clerk’s website for instructions on how to get them by mail.
Iowa Judicial Branch District 7
The district includes Scott County. It has a web page dedicated to changes being made because of concerns about COVID-19’s spread.
As of early Friday afternoon, those restrictions involved limiting the court access of people with an elevated risk of the disease. Those guidelines were listed in orders from the Iowa Supreme Court.
- Attorneys, to the best of their abilities, must ask their clients and witnesses whether they are at an elevated risk of transmitting the virus.
- Attorneys or other parties in a case must notify the opposing attorney and the relevant clerk of court’s office if there is a reasonable belief that a participant in an upcoming court proceeding may be at elevated risk.
- No one determined to be such a risk may attend proceedings without prior consent of the court. In the case of potential jurors, they must notify their jury manager, and their service will be rescheduled.
- The courts will use telephone or video conferences when possible.
U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois
The central district is responsible for the federal courts in the Illinois Quad-Cities. It said Friday that its courthouses would remain open.
The district warned participants in court proceedings who are 60 or older, and people who have serious health conditions like heart disease or lung disease, to contact the federal clerk in their jurisdiction before coming to court.
The same warning applied to anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has been to a high-risk country in the last 14 days.
Other changes in the district:
- Civil and criminal jury trials and petty offense proceedings scheduled before April 3 will be postponed. New dates for them will be scheduled after April 3. Upcoming revocations of supervised release and sentencings will be moved to dates after April 3.
- Civil hearings such as settlement conferences and criminal proceedings such as initial appearances and arraignments will be carried out by telephone or video conference.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa
Officials with the southern district, which covers the Iowa Quad-Cities, were expected to meet Friday afternoon to discuss what, if anything, should change in court operations because of the virus, John S. Courter, the district’s clerk of courts, said late Friday morning. Any changes would be announced on the district’s website.