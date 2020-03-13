COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations

Quad-Cities courts are taking precautions to lower the risk of people with court business being exposed to COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, there were no known Quad-Cities cases of the virus that has sickened or killed people worldwide. In an attempt to combat the virus’ spread, the state and federal courts in the Quad-Cities have joined numerous other entities limiting activities or discussing that possibility.

14th Judicial Circuit of Illinois

The circuit, comprised of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties, announced that its courthouses would remain open, but numerous types of court cases and other activities would be postponed beginning Monday.

Judge Clarence M. Darrow, speaking for the circuit, said constitutionally required hearings and urgent cases will still be heard, and the reduced volume of cases will allow those essential hearings to be spaced out.

The postponed cases will get new dates after May 4, Darrow said. They will be kept in the same order, so the cases scheduled for Monday will go first.