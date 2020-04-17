COVID-19 changes how Iowa's public defenders help clients

Jeff Wright made a sweeping decision this week as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to mount all across Iowa.
The State Public defender since March 2019, Wright told all of the public defenders in the 18 field offices sprinkled throughout the state to stop attending court hearings in-person.
"I directed all of our public defenders to attend hearings either over the phone or via video conferencing," Wright explained. "I made that decision after consulting with the (Iowa) Supreme Court, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and communication with ... Governor (Kim Reynolds') office."
Wright said the decision does not apply to private attorneys working for the state. Those attorneys typically represent indigent clients when there is an overload of cases or the local public defenders have conflicts with the case.
Davenport is the site of a state public defender's office, representing defendants who cannot afford a private attorney to represent them.
"The decision wasn't an easy one to make for a couple of standpoints," Wright said. "First, we want to do the best we can to make sure indigent clients get the representation they need. We are continuing to work with the (Iowa) Supreme Court to make sure rights are upheld through the process.
"Second, we have the obvious health issues. This is not just a matter of the health of our attorneys. We are deeply concerned about the health of clients. We want to do what we can to prevent the spread."
Wright said working with indigent clients is always a challenge from the "technology standpoint." The threats posed by COVID-19 has made that challenge even greater.
"Indigent clients often don't have the same kind of access to technologies many of us kind of take for granted," Wright said. "Now we're asking more and more people to find some kind of access to technology so we can help everyone stay safer.
"It's not easy and we will have to be creative as we move forward."
Wright confirmed public defenders all across the state are seeing fewer charges. He did, however, point to a noticeable rise in domestic abuse cases.
"I wouldn't want to guess why that's the case," Wright said. "It's probably not as simple as people are home together more or people are facing more stress.
"We could be seeing that people have fewer access to resources, or law enforcement has fewer options when dealing with instances of domestic abuse. We simply don't have an easy answer for the rise, and I wouldn't want to make guess at something that's probably pretty complex."
