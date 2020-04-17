COVID-19 changes how Iowa's public defenders help clients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeff Wright made a sweeping decision this week as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to mount all across Iowa.

The State Public defender since March 2019, Wright told all of the public defenders in the 18 field offices sprinkled throughout the state to stop attending court hearings in-person.

"I directed all of our public defenders to attend hearings either over the phone or via video conferencing," Wright explained. "I made that decision after consulting with the (Iowa) Supreme Court, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and communication with ... Governor (Kim Reynolds') office."

Wright said the decision does not apply to private attorneys working for the state. Those attorneys typically represent indigent clients when there is an overload of cases or the local public defenders have conflicts with the case.

Davenport is the site of a state public defender's office, representing defendants who cannot afford a private attorney to represent them.

"The decision wasn't an easy one to make for a couple of standpoints," Wright said. "First, we want to do the best we can to make sure indigent clients get the representation they need. We are continuing to work with the (Iowa) Supreme Court to make sure rights are upheld through the process.