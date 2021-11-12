Crash closes I-74 into Iowa Friday morning

West/north-bound I-74 bridge traffic was detoured through Bettendorf Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported at 8:42 a.m. on the westbound span of new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River near the first Iowa exit.
When emergency personnel arrived they found one vehicle had rolled over and was blocking both lanes of west/north-bound traffic. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
Four occupants of the vehicle that rolled over, a 2003 GMC Yukon, were transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis East Hospital with unspecified injuries.
The four occupants included one adult and three juveniles.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.
Traffic was detoured off the bridge through downtown Bettendorf.
The roadway was cleared and reopened within 45 minutes.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.
Quad-City Times