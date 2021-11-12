 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash closes I-74 into Iowa Friday morning
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Crash closes I-74 into Iowa Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
A vehicle turned on its side on the new Interstate 74 bridget

One of the vehicles damaged in a crash on the morning of Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 on the new Interstate 74 bridge.

 Anthony Watt

West/north-bound I-74 bridge traffic was detoured through Bettendorf Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 8:42 a.m. on the westbound span of new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River near the first Iowa exit.

When emergency personnel arrived they found one vehicle had rolled over and was blocking both lanes of west/north-bound traffic. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.

Four occupants of the vehicle that rolled over, a 2003 GMC Yukon, were transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis East Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The four occupants included one adult and three juveniles.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Traffic was detoured off the bridge through downtown Bettendorf.

The roadway was cleared and reopened within 45 minutes.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. 

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's robotic dog owners celebrate children festival with their Aibos

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News