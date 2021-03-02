 Skip to main content
Crash on Highway 61 leaves two dead, three injured
Crash on Highway 61 leaves two dead, three injured

A crash on Highway 61 near Long Grove left two dead and three injured Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

A van travelling north on Highway 61 lost control for unknown reasons and crossed over the center median. The van struck a Dodge pickup truck and a passenger car.

Two occupants of the passenger car were pronounced dead on the scene, and another was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The driver of the van was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with serious injuries, and the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The Scott County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash and will release the names of the victims after their families have been notified.

