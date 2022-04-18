Crash reconstruction: Thiel boat was going about 57 mph

The "black box" in one of the engines on James Thiel's boat revealed a "conservative estimate" speed of about 57 mph at the time of a fatal crash on the Mississippi River.

The 15-year-old driver of the boat involved in a fatal crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire said he was going 40 mph, never was in a race and said the boater who died was “driving crazy.”

The now-16-year-old, who is not being identified by name, was on the witness stand in Scott County court for just under an hour Monday morning. He was driving a boat owned by James Thiel Sr., who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two people in the other boat.

Craig Verbeke, 61, who was piloting a Bayliner, and his fiancée, Anita Pinc, 52, both of Moline, died as a result of the crash.

The teen testified he is a certified boat operator, having successfully taken the necessary boater safety courses when he was 12 years old.

“I’ve been around boats my entire life,” he said. “I’m a very capable driver.”

He said he saw Verbeke’s boat in front of Thiel’s, “driving crazy” and he called out for Thiel, who was behind him. Thiel previously testified he was to the right of the teen.

“I instinctively turned left to avoid them; they turned back into us,” the minor told the jury. "I had turned left to avoid them, and they came back into us. I believe we were going 40 (mph) before we slowed up.”

The teen became emotional when an audio recording of his call to 911 was played for the jury.

“We were going really fast,” the teen told the 911 dispatcher, saying he hit the boat.

Thiel’s wife, Gretchen, also testified Monday.

She struggled for her composure throughout her testimony, frequently sobbing, shaking and nearly yelling.

Asked whether adults on the boat were supervising the teen driver, she replied they were not supervising. When the questions continued, she replied to the prosecutor: “I don’t know why you keep asking me that. He was a legal driver.”

Before breaking for the lunch recess, two more witnesses testified to seeing the Thiel boat racing with a third boat owned by Ethan Mahler moments before the crash.

In all, 12 witnesses have testified that the boats were traveling at a high rate of speed and were racing in front of the LeClaire levee.

Jennifer Herring and Nicole Hansen were at a riverfront picnic table with a small group, they said, when the Thiel and Mahler boats came downstream.

The vessels were moving “very fast,” Herring said, while Verbeke’s boat was not moving fast.

In her 911 call, which also was played for the jury, Herring said, “A boat just collided with another boat – like, totally ran over it. They were racing another boat and went full speed over top of them.”

Asked whether anyone was injured, she told the 911 operator, “I’m sure they are.”

Hansen said she told her group of friends, “Oh, my God; they’re going to hit that boat” just prior to the crash. “I saw the Triton launch over the side of the white boat (Bayliner).”

She went to the dock with rescue personnel, she said, and Thiel was pacing “frantically.” When she got back with her group, she told them, “He’s trying to tell his side of the story, and that’s not what I saw.”

The jury is to be escorted this afternoon to the scene of the crash near the LeClaire riverfront and to a storage facility to see the two boats.

