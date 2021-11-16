Crash report reveals new details about driver that crashed truck into Palmer building

The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building on Nov. 5 had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him, according to the Investigating Officer's Report of Motor Vehicle Accident that was filed about the incident.
The report was acquired by the Quad City Times/Dispatch-Argus through a public information request sent to the Davenport Police Department. It states that a search warrant to test the driver's blood was completed and signed by a judge, and charges against the driver are pending awaiting results.
The crash report was filled out on Nov. 5, and no charges have yet been filed against the driver.
The truck, a red Chevrolet Silverado, hit Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center at about 2 a.m. according to the report. The driver was headed north on Brady Street when he suddenly turned left towards the building. He hit a utility pole and drove through a large metal fence and the exterior glass wall of the weight room. He kept driving inside the building, hitting several weight lifting machines, and stopped at an interior wall.