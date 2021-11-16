 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash report reveals new details about driver that crashed truck into Palmer building
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Crash report reveals new details about driver that crashed truck into Palmer building

  • 0
110521-qc-nws-palmer9.jpg

A construction worker assesses damage caused to Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center after a pickup truck veered off Brady Street early Friday morning and crashed through a fence and a wall into the weight room of the complex.

 Bobby Metcalf

The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building on Nov. 5 had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him, according to the Investigating Officer's Report of Motor Vehicle Accident that was filed about the incident.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The report was acquired by the Quad City Times/Dispatch-Argus through a public information request sent to the Davenport Police Department. It states that a search warrant to test the driver's blood was completed and signed by a judge, and charges against the driver are pending awaiting results.

The crash report was filled out on Nov. 5, and no charges have yet been filed against the driver.

The truck, a red Chevrolet Silverado, hit Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center at about 2 a.m. according to the report. The driver was headed north on Brady Street when he suddenly turned left towards the building. He hit a utility pole and drove through a large metal fence and the exterior glass wall of the weight room. He kept driving inside the building, hitting several weight lifting machines, and stopped at an interior wall.

The report estimates the damage to the Palmer building to be between $500,000 and $1 million and the damage to the truck to be $30,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News