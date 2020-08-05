Crash severs gas line; police look for driver

Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Ford sedan late Wednesday who fled after crashing the vehicle on East 14th Street just east of Brady Street.

Police said the crash occurred just after 11 p.m.

The vehicle struck a solar-panel power box and kit that was attached to a utility pole on East 14th. A gas line in the area also was severed for which MidAmerican Energy crews were called.

The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side. The driver of the car climbed out of the passenger side to flee.

Davenport firefighters remained on scene until MidAmerican Energy crews stopped the gas leak.

At the time of the crash police could not say if the vehicle was stolen as it had no plates, and until the gas leak was secured and the vehicle righted officers could not see the Vehicle Identity Number.

Davenport police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call 563-326-6125.

