Crash Thursday in Andalusia causes minor injuries to woman, children

A woman and two children were sent to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a rear-end crash in rural Rock Island County.

The crash happened about 7:26 a.m. on 78th Avenue West at 101st Street West, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old man was heading west then slowed to attempt a left turn when his vehicle was hit from behind. The other vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old woman. She had two children in her vehicle.

The man was not hurt.

Further details about the crash were not provided in the news release from the sheriff's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.