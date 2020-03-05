You are the owner of this article.
Crash Thursday in Andalusia causes minor injuries to woman, children
A woman and two children were sent to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a rear-end crash in rural Rock Island County.

The crash happened about 7:26 a.m. on 78th Avenue West at 101st Street West, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

A 40-year-old man was heading west then slowed to attempt a left turn when his vehicle was hit from behind. The other vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old woman. She had two children in her vehicle. 

The man was not hurt. 

Further details about the crash were not provided in the news release from the sheriff's office.

