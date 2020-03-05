Crash Thursday in Andalusia causes minor injuries to woman, children

A woman and two children were sent to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a rear-end crash in rural Rock Island County.
The crash happened about 7:26 a.m. on 78th Avenue West at 101st Street West, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
-
A 40-year-old man was heading west then slowed to attempt a left turn when his vehicle was hit from behind. The other vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old woman. She had two children in her vehicle.
The man was not hurt.
Further details about the crash were not provided in the news release from the sheriff's office.
Anthony Watt
