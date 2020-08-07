Crime of the week: Hit and run injures child

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information leading to the arrest of a person who struck a 10-year-old child on a bike in Moline and then drove off.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On July 29, Moline Police responded to the 500 block of 16th Avenue where a 10-year old child on his bike was hit by a black car. The car never stopped and was last seen driving south in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

"The child sustained minor injuries and was treated and released. The bike was destroyed.

"The driver is described as a white male in his 30’s, with a long red beard. The vehicle has damage to his front driver’s side wheel well which is missing and possibly the front bumper and windshield.

"Investigation reveals the vehicle is a black 2007-2010 model Nissan Altima which would look similar to the one pictured."

Anyone with any information about this accident, call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

