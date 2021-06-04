Crime Stoppers add 5 to wanted list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its wanted suspect list with the following people:

• Dominik J Hladik-Childress is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for four counts probation violation and failure to appear.

Hladik-Childress, 23, is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Reuben Devaughn James is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for harassing witnesses.

James, 27, is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Joshua Orlando Ochoa is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/meth delivery.

Ochoa, 36, is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

• Allison Judith Simms is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for theft, identity theft, 6 counts forgery, and probation violation.

Simms, 41, is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.