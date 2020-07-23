Crime Stoppers adds 3 to wanted suspects list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added three people to its wanted suspects list.

They are:

David Arling Hughes, 37, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Hughes is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Roberta Louise Shuppy, 43, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for two counts of probation violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary and theft.

Shuppy is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

Shuppy is considered armed and dangerous.

Evan Michael Sager, 28, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sager is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sager is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

