Crime Stoppers adds 4 to wanted list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added four people to its 'Wanted Suspects' list.

New additions are:

• Rtaevous K. Stubbs is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.

Stubbs, 36, is described as being 5-feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Sade J. Kline is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.

Kline, 31, is described as being 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

• Terry Eugene Dawson is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth.

Dawson, 26, is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Carrie Ann Lairmore is wanted by the Moline Police Department for probation violation/possession of meth.

Lairmore, 43, is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

