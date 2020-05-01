Crime Stoppers adds 6 to wanted suspect list

Recognize any of these attached mugshots? Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in locating these recently fugitives to its wanted suspect list.
They are:
• Jordanne Stephenson, 21, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of meth, obstructing justice and probation violation.
Stephenson is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is considered armed and dangerous.
• Linder Divos, 24, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated flee/attempt to elude an officer.
Divos is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
• Robert Vaughn, 35, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of a controlled substance.
Vaughn is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.
• Danny Robinson, 33 is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver and parole violation.
Robinson is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
• Javid Levy, 21, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.
Levy is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
• Mikolos Kyger, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of meth with intent to deliver (Rock Island County warrant) and failure to appear/theft 2nd degree (Davenport warrant)
Kyger is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.