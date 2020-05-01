Crime Stoppers adds 6 to wanted suspect list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recognize any of these attached mugshots? Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in locating these recently fugitives to its wanted suspect list.

They are:

• Jordanne Stephenson, 21, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of meth, obstructing justice and probation violation.

Stephenson is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

• Linder Divos, 24, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated flee/attempt to elude an officer.

Divos is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

• Robert Vaughn, 35, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of a controlled substance.

Vaughn is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.