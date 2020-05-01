You are the owner of this article.
Crime Stoppers adds 6 to wanted suspect list

Recognize any of these attached mugshots? Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in locating these recently fugitives to its wanted suspect list.

They are:

Jordanne Stephenson

Jordanne Stephenson

• Jordanne Stephenson, 21, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of meth, obstructing justice and probation violation.

Stephenson is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Linder Divos

Linder Divos

• Linder Divos, 24, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated flee/attempt to elude an officer.

Divos is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Robert Vaughn

Robert Vaughn

• Robert Vaughn, 35, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of a controlled substance.

Vaughn is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Danny Robinson

Danny Robinson

• Danny Robinson, 33 is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver and parole violation.

Robinson is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Javid Levy

Javid Levy

• Javid Levy, 21, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.

Levy is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Mikolos Kyger

Mikolos Kyger

• Mikolos Kyger, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession of meth with intent to deliver (Rock Island County warrant) and failure to appear/theft 2nd degree (Davenport warrant)

Kyger is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

 

