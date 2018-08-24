Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two individuals to its "wanted" list.
They are:
• Aigner Rashea Garner, 22, is wanted for agravated fleeing/eluding police by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
Garner is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
"Aigner was driving without a license and a Rock Island County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. She fled, running several stop signs."
• Michelle Ann Browning, 44, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/possession methamphetamine and probation violation/felony retail theft.
Browning is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.
Browning has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do not approach these individuals. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.