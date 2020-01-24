You are the owner of this article.
Crime Stoppers adds 2 to wanted list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two to its wanted suspect list.

They are:

Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, who is wanted by both Scott and Rock Island counties for controlled substance violation and burglary.

Stevens is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Stevens is considered armed and dangerous.

Jason William Gruner, 24, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.

Gruner is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

