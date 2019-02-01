Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two more to its wanted suspect list.
Added were:
Benjamin Eugene Jacobs, 41, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for sex offender failure to register.
Jacobs is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anthony McGee, 53, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office for sex offender failure to register.
McGee is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.