Crime Stoppers adds to wanted suspect list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added to its wanted suspect list.
New is:
Michael Castaneda, 28, who is wanted by the Scott County's Sheriff's Office for stalking.
Castaneda is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this fugitive, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.