Crime Stoppers adds to wanted suspect list
Crime Stoppers adds to wanted suspect list

Michael Castaneda

Michael Castaneda

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added to its wanted suspect list.

New is:

Michael Castaneda, 28, who is wanted by the Scott County's Sheriff's Office for stalking.

Castaneda is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this fugitive, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

