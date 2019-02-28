Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added three people to its wanted suspect list.
They include:
Ricardo Ramon Bernal, 24, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for five counts of failure to appear on charges of drug possession and delivery, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation on original charge of arson.
Bernal is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. Bernal has black hair and brown eyes.
Harley Edward Jenkins, 26, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for three counts of probation violation on original charges of burglary, possession of prescription drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Jenkins is described as being 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Robert Boyd Ainsworth, 46, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation on original charge of forgery.
Ainsworth is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip.