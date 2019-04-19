Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added to its wanted suspect list.
Recently added was:
Vincent Raynard Morrow, 34. Morrow is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Morrow is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with any information about this fugitive, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.