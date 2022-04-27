Crime Stoppers offering reward for help finding Edgar Alonzo-Rosales

Crime Stoppers has offered $1,000 for information that helps police find Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, accused of attempted murder for a shooting Sunday in Moline.

The Moline Police Department announced the reward on Wednesday.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Alonzo-Rosales, 23, Moline, with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.

Rosales is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Davenport man early Sunday in the 1600 block of River Drive, according to the police department. Police said the man was wounded in the leg and his injuries were considered serious.

The wounded man, not further identified, was found after police were called about 1:48 a.m. for a report of a fight in that block of River Drive, the police department said. He was flown to a trauma hospital.

The Moline police said the fight began on the north side of River Drive, and continued to where the shooting was on the south side.

A dark-colored minivan sped away as police arrived and officers chased it into Davenport, where Davenport police stopped it on Rockingham Road near Interstate 280. Several people, not identified in the release, were detained.

Alonzo-Rosales, believed to have been in the van, got away, police said.

The Moline Police Department asks anyone with information about Alonzo-Rosales to contact its investigators by calling 309-797-0401, or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit via the P3 Tips app.

