Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on murder suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest Darvion Lard, 21, who is accused of shooting to death 16-year-old Dylan McCalester on Dec. 15 in Rock Island.

Lard is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Rock Island Police, on Monday, Dec. 15 at 6:52 p.m. officers were sent to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of those vehicles, McCalester, had been wounded by gunfire just before the crash.

McCalester was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he died.

Bond for Lard is set at $1 million.

Police ask that anyone with information about Lard’s whereabouts to call 911, or the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.