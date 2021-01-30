 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on murder suspect
topical

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest Darvion Lard, 21, who is accused of shooting to death 16-year-old Dylan McCalester on Dec. 15 in Rock Island.

Lard is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Rock Island Police, on Monday, Dec. 15 at 6:52 p.m. officers were sent to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of those vehicles, McCalester, had been wounded by gunfire just before the crash.

McCalester was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he died.

Bond for Lard is set at $1 million.

Police ask that anyone with information about Lard’s whereabouts to call 911, or the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Darvion Lard

 Thomas Geyer
