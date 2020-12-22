Crime Stoppers reports surge in catalytic converter thefts

Multiple Quad-City law enforcement agencies are requesting assistance in the identification of the person or people involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities.

The catalytic converter is located in a vehicle’s exhaust system. It chemically alters hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide and turns it into carbon dioxide and water vapor.

Thieves are attracted to them because of the metals they contain.

Anyone with any information about these crimes are asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.

SURGE OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS - 2020-011652

