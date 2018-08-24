Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking leads in the 2016 death of a Rock Island man.
According to Crime Stoppers, "August 23rd 2018 marks two years since Demar Bester, 23, of Rock Island was gunned down in the area of Glenhurst Court and 12th Avenue in Rock Island.
Demar’s mother Othea Stevenson worked with Crime Stoppers and Lamar advertising to design and place these billboards in hopes of solving this case."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500.