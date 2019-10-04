Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding people responsible for graffiti damage in Rock Island and locating two fugitives.
Here are the details.
Rock Island police report those since late June, they have taken 30 reports of graffiti damage in the city, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The suspect or suspects has spray painted the word "Orbit" on several buildings.
Rock Island Police believe there has been similar graffiti in Davenport as well.
If you know who is doing this, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or use the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
Here's the latest additions to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities wanted suspects list.
• Emanuell Joseph Coleman, 31, is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for two counts aggravated battery; failure to appear/aggravated battery and forgery.
Coleman is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
• Tonya Lee Bowdre, 37, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four counts of probation violation.
Bowdre is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.