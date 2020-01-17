Crime Stoppers seeks help in locating this person

"On January 8, 2020, this unidentified suspect (pictured) went into Regal Cinema in Moline and attempted to pass a fake $100 bill. The clerk became suspicious as the paper did not feel right and it failed the pen test. Next door at Walmart, the suspect attempted to purchase a gift card with a $100 bill. The cashier noticed the bill was counterfeit due to the feel of the paper. After being confronted, the suspect ran to a white, Honda passenger car, which was parked at Chick Fil A and left eastbound on John Deere Road."