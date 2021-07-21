 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers seeks information about stolen credit card
Crime Stoppers seeks information about stolen credit card

Suspect

Suspect in use of stolen credit card in Rock Island.

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about the use of a stolen credit card in Rock Island.

According to Crime Stoppers, "On June 17th, at 7:15 in the morning, the victim parked her car at KinderCare in Rock Island and dropped her daughter off. When she got back to her car she noticed her purse had been taken. Her purse contained her Id’s, cash and bank cards.

"Before the victim could cancel the cards, the suspect spent $700 at Walgreen’s and Hy-Vee in Moline.

suspect car

Suspect's car.

"The suspect was driving a 2011-2015 gold or tan Chevy Malibu with heavily tinted windows."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

