DAVENPORT — The offer of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Jason Roberts has been extended 90 days.
Roberts, 46, of Davenport was fatally wounded in a shooting around 2 a.m. June 9 in the area of 800 W. 4th St., Davenport, not far from Lafayette Park, according to Crime Stoppers. He was pronounced dead not long after being hospitalized.
Authorities are asking people who may have information concerning the case to contact the Davenport Police Department. They can call 563-326-6125 or leave a tip via the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola." Such tips are anonymous.
They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500; through its website, qccrimestoppers.com; or through the free mobile app, “P3 Tips.”